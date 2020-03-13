PSL News 13.3.2020 11:34 am

Leopards will be looking for revenge – Kerr 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Dylan Kerr, coach of Black Leopards (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Just over a week ago, Baroka FC triumphed in the Limpopo derby after they defeated Black Leopards 2-0 in a League tie at the Peter Mokaba Stadium last weekend. 

The two teams are set to meet again, this time around for a place in the place in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup at the same venue on Saturday.

Going into the game, Baroka coach Dylan Kerr has warned his players not to think they will have it easy since they won the previous clash against Lidoda Duvha.

“Just because we won over the weekend, it will be a revenge match for Black Leopards. There is a lot of pride at stake in the Limpopo province and all the people from Thohoyandou will possibly want the result for Leopards,” said the Baroka coach.

“We just have to make sure that we don’t get carried away by the result from Saturday because it’s a new game. That is history, it’s a new game, its history, and it is gone. We have to make sure that we are ready to fight and make sure that we are in the draw on Monday for the Nedbank Cup semi-finals and that is just one game to the final. It doesn’t matter who we will play in the final, it will be about who wants to win the trophy more.”

