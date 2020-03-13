Bafana to screen overseas players for coronavirus

This comes after several sporting events were called off all over the world because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ngwenya says they are concerned about the international players joining the team from outside of South Africa because of travelling to different places before arriving in the country.

The Bafana Bafana doctor says they have precautions in place to make sure all the players called up and technical team are safe.

Ngwenya is in contact with team doctors from clubs which South African international players are signed to for full medical reports on Bafana Bafana’s international stars.

Bafana Bafana players are set to take direct flights to South African to honour the national team callups.

“We are taking this issue very seriously, the reasons why there are charter flights is because of the coronavirus. We are minimising the risk, we don’t want to connect flight that would increase chances of us getting infected,” said Ngwenya.

