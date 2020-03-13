PSL News 13.3.2020 11:32 am

Bafana to screen overseas players for coronavirus

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bafana to screen overseas players for coronavirus

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 05: Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki with players during the South African national men's soccer team training session at Orlando Stadium on September 05, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana doctor Thulani Ngwenya says they will test players joining the national team from overseas.

This comes after several sporting events were called off all over the world because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ngwenya says they are concerned about the international players joining the team from outside of South Africa because of travelling to different places before arriving in the country.

The Bafana Bafana doctor says they have precautions in place to make sure all the players called up and technical team are safe.

Ngwenya is in contact with team doctors from clubs which South African international players are signed to for full medical reports on Bafana Bafana’s international stars.

Bafana Bafana players are set to take direct flights to South African to honour the national team callups.

“We are taking this issue very seriously, the reasons why there are charter flights is because of the coronavirus. We are minimising the risk, we don’t want to connect flight that would increase chances of us getting infected,” said Ngwenya.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Australian minister who met with Ivanka Trump says he has coronavirus 13.3.2020
Schoolboy profits from Coronavirus by charging for hand sanitiser 13.3.2020
KZN councillors attend NICD presentation on coronavirus 13.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business PIC and Sekunjalo: a bizarre, value-destroying relationship

Business PIC inquiry exposes Iqbal Survé’s ‘false claims’, says DA, while calling for prosecution

Health Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19

Health Mkhize speaks out against fake news: Being black is not a defence

Health How SA bungled Spanish flu in 1918 and 300,000 died. Are we repeating history?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 