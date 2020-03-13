PSL News 13.3.2020 09:59 am

Matlaba reacts to Bafana return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabo Matlaba of Black Leopards during the Absa Premiership match between Black Leopards and Baroka FC at Thohoyandou Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Thohoyandou, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards captain Thabo Matlaba says he’s not surprised he was called up to the Bafana Bafana squad by coach Molefi Ntseki.

Ntseki named his 25 men squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifiers against Sao Tome at the end of March.

The left back moved to Leopards from Orlando Pirates at the start of the season. Matlaba has played for the South Africa national team 29 times and hopes to get his 30th cap under Ntseki.

Matlaba says he has been working hard for his team hoping the Bafana Bafana technical team notices his contribution at Leopards.

“It was something that I was expecting to be honest because I have been working hard even though the team is down there but the team is working hard. It is unfortunate we are not getting the results we need, but I am happy to be back in Bafana, representing the country is a good thing,” said Matlaba.

