‘Missing player’ Zongo sent back to Limpopo club by family

Masibusane Zongo (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Masibuzane Zongo’s brother Nkosinathi says the family encouraged him to travel to Limpopo to ask Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila to take him back after missing training for almost two weeks.

TTM released a statement reporting that the midfielder was absent without leave. According to the statement, Zongo asked to go home to see his child after a match on a Friday night in February but didn’t report for duty on Monday.

Zongo’s brother confirmed the family knew where he was and they had encouraged him to travel back to Limpopo to prove his loyalty to the club that gave him a chance to revive his career.

“He still wants to play football. Masibusane Zongo went back to Limpopo yesterday (Tuesday) using a taxi,” Nkosinathi Zongo told Marawa Sport Worldwide. “He doesn’t have a cellphone currently,” he added.

“We told him to go back and tell the team what happened and apologize. We told him that if he messes up again, he will be on his own now because he is old.”

