PSL News 12.3.2020 03:08 pm

Coronavirus scare hits PSL club

Phakaaathi Reporter
Coronavirus scare hits PSL club

Owen Da Gama coach of Highlands Park (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama says they are taking precautionary measures to avoid their players getting sick from the coronavirus.

Da Gama says the Lions of North medical staff is working overtime to make sure that the players don’t catch the virus.

“We are concerned. We have taken measures to bring in sanitary treated towels for the boys and we try not to shake hands or touch faces,” said Da Gama.

“If a player comes in and has a bit of a fever we send him immediately to the doctor. Yesterday it was Kyle the other day it was Musa. We make sure as soon as they come in and they are not feeling okay the physio takes the temperature and sends them immediately to the doctor we don’t take chances.

“Not only because we are scared it will spread but out of concern for the player as well. Hopeful this pandemic doesn’t fly out of proportion and it gets controlled so we can move on normally after this.”

The former Bafana Bafana coach believes football authorities in South Africa might be forced to suspend games to curb the spread of the virus.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bafana invite Barkhuizen to join Afcon camp 12.3.2020
Itumeleng Khune back in Bafana Bafana squad 12.3.2020
Makhulong Stadium gets face lift 11.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Mbalula ‘learns with surprise’ of being implicated at Zondo commission

World Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis

World Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic – WHO chief

World Fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail

State Capture Zuma-linked Roy Moodley claimed to be one of the decision makers in the nomination of CEOs for SOEs


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 