Coronavirus scare hits PSL club

Da Gama says the Lions of North medical staff is working overtime to make sure that the players don’t catch the virus.

“We are concerned. We have taken measures to bring in sanitary treated towels for the boys and we try not to shake hands or touch faces,” said Da Gama.

“If a player comes in and has a bit of a fever we send him immediately to the doctor. Yesterday it was Kyle the other day it was Musa. We make sure as soon as they come in and they are not feeling okay the physio takes the temperature and sends them immediately to the doctor we don’t take chances.

“Not only because we are scared it will spread but out of concern for the player as well. Hopeful this pandemic doesn’t fly out of proportion and it gets controlled so we can move on normally after this.”

The former Bafana Bafana coach believes football authorities in South Africa might be forced to suspend games to curb the spread of the virus.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.