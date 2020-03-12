How TS Sporting stopped Myeni from hanging up his boots

But, with an impressive CV and talent, the 31-year old Soweto-born player found himself in the wilderness as a search for a club became difficult after his loan spell at SuperSport United and his contract at Wits ended in 2017.

With things seemingly not going his way, the winger thought about hanging his boots, but the support from his loved ones kept him going.

“A lot was going through my mind and I just thought to myself ‘let me just coach my boys and focus on my team’. I was just ready to stop playing and just focus on coaching my boys because I’m passionate about football and I love my team,” said the winger.

“It’s been hard, but my family, girlfriend and my friend Kgotso have been supportive towards me. That was the most important thing.”

Myeni finally got a break in January after playing the Walter Sisulu Discovery Soccer tournament in Soweto and got a call from GladAfrica Championship side TS Sporting chairman who asked him to come and join the club.

“When the chairman called me he immediately changed my mind [on retiring] and I just thought to myself okay, let me go and try my luck and I love it here.”

Myeni will be looking to inspire Sporting into the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup, with the club set to take in Bloemfontein Celtic in the last-8 at Kanyamazane Stadium on Sunday.

