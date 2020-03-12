PSL News 12.3.2020 02:47 pm

Phala is ‘ready and willing’ to help Leopards in relegation battle

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Thuso Phala of Black Leopards (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

It eats on Thuso Phala’s heart to stand aside and do nothing while his team, Black Leopards, are struggling to pull away from the relegation zone.

Phala has not been getting much game time at Lidoda Duvha but remains committed and says he will fasten his boots and fight to death should he be given a chance.

“I am not injured. I am fit. I am just waiting for my chance to play. I don’t have any problem; it is the coach who decides who should play and who should not. Mine is to continue working hard at training until I get my chance to play,” said Phala as quoted on Isolezwe this week.

“I come to training every day and do what I can to try to get into the team. But for now, I have to support the team, no matter who plays. I am a member of the Black Leopards team and whatever happens to the team also affects me,” added the former Mamelodi Sundowns star.

Phala said he missed being on the field. “When you have been a player for a long time like me, you miss being on the field. I am with the team at training during the week but at the weekend I am not there. I want to be there.

“I want to be a player who will come on and score the goals that will help the team away from the relegation zone. That’s my wish.”

