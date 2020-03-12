PSL News 12.3.2020 12:43 pm

Premiership promotion hopefuls dump coach

John G Ferreira of Uthongathi FC during the National First Division match between Highlands Park and Uthongathi FC at Makhulong Stadium on February 25, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Glad African Championship side Uthongathi FC have axed their coach Johnny Ferreira as they try to keep their hopes of gaining promotion into the top flight league alive.

Ferreira’s axing comes after a string of bad results that saw the side winning just one of their last eight league matches.

In a statement, Uthongathi stated that they decided to release Ferreira because positive results were not forthcoming.

“Uthongathi Football Club wishes to announce that we have parted ways with John George Ferreira,” read the club statement.

“We have worked with Mr Ferreira for two seasons. He is a marvelous coach parked with experience. He lives and dreams of football but unfortunately, the results weren’t coming.”

Assistant coach Sifiso Dladla will take over the reigns and will be assisted by goalkeeper coach Olivier Kouadio for the remainder of the season, Uthongathi announced.

