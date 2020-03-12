Lebese has ‘mixed emotions’ on Maluleka’s move to Sundowns

Chiefs announced on Wednesday that Maluleka turned down their offer and signed a pre-contract with Sundowns.

Lebese made a similar move in 2017, moving from Amakhosi to the Brazilians but failed to get regular game time at the Pretoria-based side and was eventually released.

Maluleka’s move to Sundowns divided Amakhosi fans. Some blasted the player for agreeing to move to the Brazilians while Chiefs and Sundowns are fighting for the league title, while others were happy to hear that he was leaving Chiefs.

Lebese revealed on Twitter that he had spoken to Maluleka about the Sundowns offer before the 31-year-old agreed to sign a pre-contract with Pitso Mosimane’s side.

“Mixed emotions on this, but I still support him always. We had a brief chat, but he has to make a decision that’s best for him and his family and I guess this is it his experience can be different, which is what I hope for,” read a tweet from Lebese.

We had a brief chat grootman

But he has to make a decision that’s best for him and his family and I guess this is it ????????‍♂️his experience can be different ,which is what I hope for — GL_17 (@GeorgeLebese) March 11, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.