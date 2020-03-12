PSL News 12.3.2020 12:09 pm

Lebese has ‘mixed emotions’ on Maluleka’s move to Sundowns

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Lebese has ‘mixed emotions’ on Maluleka’s move to Sundowns

George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs dejected during 2017 Telkom Knockout semifinal match between Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs at Bidvest Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

George Maluleka’s former teammate at Kaizer Chiefs, George Lebese believes the midfielder made a decision that was best for him by joining Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs announced on Wednesday that Maluleka turned down their offer and signed a pre-contract with Sundowns.

Lebese made a similar move in 2017, moving from Amakhosi to the Brazilians but failed to get regular game time at the Pretoria-based side and was eventually released.

Maluleka’s move to Sundowns divided Amakhosi fans. Some blasted the player for agreeing to move to the Brazilians while Chiefs and Sundowns are fighting for the league title, while others were happy to hear that he was leaving Chiefs.

Lebese revealed on Twitter that he had spoken to Maluleka about the Sundowns offer before the 31-year-old agreed to sign a pre-contract with Pitso Mosimane’s side.

“Mixed emotions on this, but I still support him always. We had a brief chat, but he has to make a decision that’s best for him and his family and I guess this is it his experience can be different, which is what I hope for,” read a tweet from Lebese.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Watch out for Maritzburg, they might turn things upside down in title race 12.3.2020
Itumeleng Khune back in Bafana Bafana squad 12.3.2020
Pitso refuses to comment on Chiefs midfielder Maluleka’s move to Sundowns 12.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Mbalula ‘learns with surprise’ of being implicated at Zondo commission

World Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis

World Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic – WHO chief

World Fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail

State Capture Zuma-linked Roy Moodley claimed to be one of the decision makers in the nomination of CEOs for SOEs


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 