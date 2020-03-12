Pitso refuses to comment on Chiefs midfielder Maluleka’s move to Sundowns

This comes after Chiefs announced on Wednesday that the midfielder has decided against signing a new contract with Amakhosi and was headed to the Brazilians, where he had signed a pre-contract.

“No, I don’t want to talk about George Maluleka. Sundowns must speak about George Maluleka,” Mosimane told the media after his side’s win over Stellenbosch FC.

“I’m not Sundowns. I’m the coach. If I’m Sundowns then I do everything. So, let Sundowns announce George Maluleka but until they announce George Maluleka then it can’t be official. At the moment, it’s a rumour,” he added.

“Do I want to be a spokesperson for Kaizer Chiefs guys? I wish I could tell you, [but] I need to wait for my team, with all due respect, I think you understand.”

Meanwhile, Sundowns piled the pressure on Chiefs at the top of the Absa Premiership with a 1-0 victory at Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The victory moves the Brazilians within four points of Amakhosi, and Pitso Mosimane’s men have a game in hand on Ernst Middendorp’s side.

