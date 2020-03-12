TBT: Lebohang Kukame

“While I was at Celtic, I enjoyed myself. We had fun and I had a good friendship with a lot of guys I played with there,” Kukame told Phakaaathi.

“One evening after a game in Cape Town we were served dinner when we got back to the hotel. After eating we had to go to bed, but Lehlohonolo Seema and I, and I think two other guys I can’t remember who they were, had a plan to go out that night.

“We waited for everyone to sleep then sneaked into the driver’s room to get the keys to the bus. We then went out and drove the bus to a few spots around the city. We got lost when we decided to go back to the hotel later because we had gone so far away from the hotel we didn’t know how to get back. This was before GPS and maps on phones and no one in that bus was from Cape Town, we didn’t know the place. We drove around all night and only managed to get directions once the sun came up in the morning.

“When we got back to the hotel they obviously knew we had taken the bus and they were angry at us. They were up and already having breakfast. But once were in Bloemfontein they told us it was okay but we should never do that again. They were happy nothing went wrong and we didn’t get into any trouble.”

