Sundowns turn up the heat on Kaizer Chiefs

Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Granwald Scott of Stellenbosch FC during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 11 March 2020 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns piled the pressure on Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the Absa Premiership with a 1-0 victory at Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The victory moves the Brazilians within four points of Amakhosi, and Pitso Mosimane’s men have a game in hand on Ernst Middendorp’s side.

It was Themba Zwane who proved decisive for Sundowns, the 30 year-old bagging his ninth goal of the season early in the match, though goalkeeper Denis Onyango also had to pull off a fine last-gasp save to deny Stellebosch, who put up a valiant display at home.

The away team went in front in just the 9th minute, as Stellenbosch conceded possession inside their own half, and a slick move ended with Sibusiso Vilakazi teeing up Zwane, who made no mistake from close range.

Pitso Mosimane’s side were dealt a blow in the 24th minute, as Sphelele Mkhulise was forced off with an ankle injury, Lebohang Maboe coming on in his place.

Steve Barker brought on Ryan Moon in the second half to try and give some spark to his attack, and the former Chiefs striker did produced a nice lay-off for Ovidy Karuru, but he couldn’t get his shot on target.

Sundowns had to play the final ten minutes with just ten men, as Tebogo Langerman was forced off with a serious-looking leg injury.

Masandawana came close to scoring again with a minute of normal time on the clock, substitute Jose Ali Meza jinking his way into the area on the break, and firing in a shot that Lee Langevelt managed to parry at his near post.

And Onyango had the final say, springing to make a brilliant save to deny Mogamad De Goede in the final minute of stoppage time.

 

