PSL News 11.3.2020 04:13 pm

Maluleka leaves Chiefs, set to join Sundowns  

Phakaaathi Reporter
George Maluleka during the Kaizer Chiefs Telkom Knockout press conference at PSL Offices. (Aubrey Kgakatsi /BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs will lose one of their star midfielders at the end of the 2019/2020 campaign.

George Maluleka was in the last six months of his contract with the Glamour Boys, with the club reportedly trying to tie him down to another contract.

Maluleka was also linked with a move back to his former side SuperSport United as the Pretoria side prepare for life without their captain and Bafana Bafana midfielder Dean Furman.

The 31-year-old was tipped as one midfielder who could replace Furman at Matsatsantsa.

Chiefs offered the midfielder a two-year-contract with an option to extend for an additional year, but he turned it down as he had already signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Following a string of negotiations, the player himself revealed to the club that he has signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns,” read a statement from Chiefs on Maluleka’s departure.

“Notably, Mamelodi Sundowns have not informed Chiefs about their engagements with George Maluleka as protocol dictates.”

