PSL News 11.3.2020 03:27 pm

Where’s Zongo? Limpopo club to report their ‘missing player’ to the police

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Where’s Zongo? Limpopo club to report their ‘missing player’ to the police

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 06, Masibusane Zongo from Chippa United FC during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs from Athlone Stadium on March 06, 2013 in Cape Town, South Africa Photo by Carl Fourie / Gallo Images

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila communications and marketing manager Tshidino Ndou says the club is struggling to get hold Masibusane Zongo and they are worried about him.

Zongo has not reported for training for over a week and the club initially thought he was back to his old ways of going AWOL, but Ndou says his disappearance is starting to worry them.

“The problem is that he does not have a phone anymore, we can’t relax if we know that Masibusane Zongo is nowhere to be found. It’s very troubling, it does not sit well with us and management,” Ndou told Marawa Sport Worldwide.

“When we signed Zongo we promised that we will give him the chance to help the team, his performance was coming alright.

“Our next step will be to take the matter to the police.”

Zongo initially asked for time off to go see his child over the weekend after their match against Cape Umoya and was expected to return to camp the following week, but he failed to report for duty.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Missing player’ Zongo sent back to Limpopo club by family 12.3.2020
Zongo recedes to his old habits at TTM 10.3.2020
‘Changed’ Zongo happy with second chance 13.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business PIC inquiry exposes Iqbal Survé’s ‘false claims’, says DA, while calling for prosecution

Health Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19

Health How SA bungled Spanish flu in 1918 and 300,000 died. Are we repeating history?

State Capture Mbalula ‘learns with surprise’ of being implicated at Zondo commission

World Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 