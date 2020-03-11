TTM set to report ‘AWOL’ Zongo matter to police

Zongo has not reported for training for over a week and the club initially thought he was back to his old ways of going AWOL, but Ndou says his disappearance si starting to worry them.

“The problem is that he does not have a phone anymore, we can’t relax if we know that Masibusane Zongo is nowhere to be found. It’s very troubling, it does not sit well with us and management,” Ndou told Marawa Sport Worldwide.

“When we signed Zongo we promised that we will give him the chance to help the team, his performance was coming alright.

“Our next step will be to take the matter to the police.”

Zongo initially asked for time off to go see his child over the weekend after their match against Cape Umoya and was expected to return to camp the following week, but he failed to report for duty.

