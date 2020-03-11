Bantwana in group of death at Cosafa U17 Champs

The heavyweight trio is in Group B along with Comoros Islands, and with only the top two teams in each pool advancing to the semifinals, it will be a fascinating fight to see who progresses.

Group A contains hosts Mauritius, Botswana, Eswatini and Malawi, which is also an intriguing pool from which there are no obvious candidates to advance.

South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe have been drawn in a Group of Death at the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship that will be staged in Mauritius from April 17-26. https://t.co/NFFLkH0Er5 pic.twitter.com/v1xhMTaOqw — COSAFA (@COSAFAMEDIA) March 11, 2020

