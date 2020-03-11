African Soccer 11.3.2020 02:34 pm

Bantwana in group of death at Cosafa U17 Champs

Phakaaathi Reporter
South Africa have been drawn with Zambia and Zimbabwe have been drawn in a Group of Death at the 2020 Cosafa Women’s Under-17 Championship that will be staged in Mauritius from 17-26 April.

The heavyweight trio is in Group B along with Comoros Islands, and with only the top two teams in each pool advancing to the semifinals, it will be a fascinating fight to see who progresses.

Group A contains hosts Mauritius, Botswana, Eswatini and Malawi, which is also an intriguing pool from which there are no obvious candidates to advance.

COSAFA TV


