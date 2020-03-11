PSL News 11.3.2020 01:20 pm

Makhulong Stadium gets face lift

Phakaaathi Reporter
Makhulong Stadium gets face lift

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 19:Sinky Mnisi during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Maritzburg United at Makhulong Stadium on March 19, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Highlands Park co-director Sinky Mnisi got his wish for his side’s home ground in Tembisa to get a facelift.

Mnisi has confirmed that the Ekurhuleni municipality has finally granted the club its wish to have Makhuloing Stadium renovated.

The co-director had earlier threatened to find a new stadium for the team outside of the East Rand as the Ekurhuleni municipality was not willing to help the Lions of the North to improve their home ground.

Highlands are set to play Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup at the Makhulong Stadium on Saturday and Mnisi says renovations to the stadium would be done before the game starts.

“Everything should be done for our Saturday night game. Ekurhuleni municipality is paving the whole parking area where outside broadcasting vans and media gain entrance,” Mnisi was quoted as saying by SowetanLIVE.

“I’m very pleased that finally things are beginning to happen. Credit to all the stakeholders in Ekurhuleni and that includes the office of the mayor Mzwandile Masina.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Leopards coach gives blessing to player exits 11.3.2020
Jali out of Stellenbosch clash, Sirino and Onyango to face late fitness test 11.3.2020
Zinnbauer hopes Mhango scores against Sundowns 11.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Socialist’ Godrich Gardee moans about how an MP salary of R1.1m was ‘disgusting’

Courts High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s report into CR17 donation

Business News Rhodes wins contract to export pears to Walmart US

Investigation Bosasa paid a further R5.5m to Supra Mahumapelo’s friend, again for ‘nothing’

Health Lives shattered by South Africa’s forced sterilisations


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 