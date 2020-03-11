Makhulong Stadium gets face lift

Mnisi has confirmed that the Ekurhuleni municipality has finally granted the club its wish to have Makhuloing Stadium renovated.

The co-director had earlier threatened to find a new stadium for the team outside of the East Rand as the Ekurhuleni municipality was not willing to help the Lions of the North to improve their home ground.

Highlands are set to play Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup at the Makhulong Stadium on Saturday and Mnisi says renovations to the stadium would be done before the game starts.

“Everything should be done for our Saturday night game. Ekurhuleni municipality is paving the whole parking area where outside broadcasting vans and media gain entrance,” Mnisi was quoted as saying by SowetanLIVE.

“I’m very pleased that finally things are beginning to happen. Credit to all the stakeholders in Ekurhuleni and that includes the office of the mayor Mzwandile Masina.”

