Mgosi 11.3.2020 01:21 pm

Leopards coach gives blessing to player exits

Jonty Mark
Leopards coach gives blessing to player exits

Alan Clark. Pic: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Black Leopards caretaker coach Alan Clark says he has no problems with players signing pre-contracts with other teams, as long as they give everything they have to the Lidoda Duvha cause until the end of the season.

As reported right here on Phakaaathi, Leopards attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga is one player believed to have signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns for next season.  Interestingly, Kapinga, who has started 21 of Leopards’ 24 league games so far this season, was left on the bench by Clark for Tuesday evening’s trip to Bidvest Wits.

READ MORE: Sundowns make three new signings, set to add two more

The 24 year-old did come on in the second half, but his absence from the starting XI can only fuel speculation around his imminent departure.

“Even with the players rumoured to have left,” said Clark after the 1-0, loss to the Clever Boys, which kept Leopards three points adrift at the bottom of Absa Premiership.

“If you see their performances, they are playing for the badge, there is no doubt whether or not they are putting the effort in on the pitch.

“If they are Leopards players (only) until the end of June, I have no problem with that. Hopefully they can leave us in a good position in the league, and we can shake hands and wish them well. Football is a small world, and we only want the best from our players. What is important is that they stay focused for the six games left in the league, and hopefully a few more in the (Nedbank) Cup.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Makhulong Stadium gets face lift 11.3.2020
Chiefs clash not a title decider – Mkhwanazi 11.3.2020
Jali out of Stellenbosch clash, Sirino and Onyango to face late fitness test 11.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Socialist’ Godrich Gardee moans about how an MP salary of R1.1m was ‘disgusting’

Courts High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s report into CR17 donation

Business News Rhodes wins contract to export pears to Walmart US

Investigation Bosasa paid a further R5.5m to Supra Mahumapelo’s friend, again for ‘nothing’

Health Lives shattered by South Africa’s forced sterilisations


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 