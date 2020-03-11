Leopards coach gives blessing to player exits

As reported right here on Phakaaathi, Leopards attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga is one player believed to have signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns for next season. Interestingly, Kapinga, who has started 21 of Leopards’ 24 league games so far this season, was left on the bench by Clark for Tuesday evening’s trip to Bidvest Wits.

The 24 year-old did come on in the second half, but his absence from the starting XI can only fuel speculation around his imminent departure.

“Even with the players rumoured to have left,” said Clark after the 1-0, loss to the Clever Boys, which kept Leopards three points adrift at the bottom of Absa Premiership.

“If you see their performances, they are playing for the badge, there is no doubt whether or not they are putting the effort in on the pitch.

“If they are Leopards players (only) until the end of June, I have no problem with that. Hopefully they can leave us in a good position in the league, and we can shake hands and wish them well. Football is a small world, and we only want the best from our players. What is important is that they stay focused for the six games left in the league, and hopefully a few more in the (Nedbank) Cup.”

