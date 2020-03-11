PSL News 11.3.2020 12:54 pm

Chiefs clash not a title decider – Mkhwanazi

Jonty Mark
Chiefs clash not a title decider – Mkhwanazi

Buhle Mkhwanazi during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs at Bidvest Stadium. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits defender Buhle Mkhwanazi says his side’s Absa Premiership game against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on May 18 will in no way tell the whole story of this season’s race for the title.

Wits remain 10 points behind leaders Chiefs, but they do have a game in hand, and have to play Amakhosi twice before the end of the season.

Win both those games and the Clever Boys should be right up there, but Mkhwanazi was full of praise for Amakhosi.

“They are a team that is very organised, if you check how they play, they have been collecting points since the start of the season,”  said the defender, after his Wits team had beaten Black Leopards 1-0 at Bidvest Stadium on Tuesday evening.

READ: Wits tame limping Leopards

“It won’t be easy and I feel that game won’t be a decider, there are a lot of games left to play. We are playing them twice, and we are hoping for six points, and they are hoping for six points. Whoever wins those games will be sitting on top.

“(But) it won’t decide anything. Mamelodi Sundowns are there, Orlando Pirates are there, even Maritzburg United have raised their hands.”

Mkhwanazi did admit, however, that a loss to Chiefs on March 18 would be a hammer blow to his own side’s title chances.

“We can take a draw or a win, a loss is scary,”  he said.

“But I don’t want to put pressure on myself or my team, we just want to pick up points.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
How TS Sporting stopped Myeni from hanging up his boots 12.3.2020
Lebese has ‘mixed emotions’ on Maluleka’s move to Sundowns 12.3.2020
Watch out for Maritzburg, they might turn things upside down in title race 12.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business PIC inquiry exposes Iqbal Survé’s ‘false claims’, says DA, while calling for prosecution

Health Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19

Health How SA bungled Spanish flu in 1918 and 300,000 died. Are we repeating history?

State Capture Mbalula ‘learns with surprise’ of being implicated at Zondo commission

World Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 