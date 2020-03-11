Chiefs clash not a title decider – Mkhwanazi

Wits remain 10 points behind leaders Chiefs, but they do have a game in hand, and have to play Amakhosi twice before the end of the season.

Win both those games and the Clever Boys should be right up there, but Mkhwanazi was full of praise for Amakhosi.

“They are a team that is very organised, if you check how they play, they have been collecting points since the start of the season,” said the defender, after his Wits team had beaten Black Leopards 1-0 at Bidvest Stadium on Tuesday evening.

“It won’t be easy and I feel that game won’t be a decider, there are a lot of games left to play. We are playing them twice, and we are hoping for six points, and they are hoping for six points. Whoever wins those games will be sitting on top.

“(But) it won’t decide anything. Mamelodi Sundowns are there, Orlando Pirates are there, even Maritzburg United have raised their hands.”

Mkhwanazi did admit, however, that a loss to Chiefs on March 18 would be a hammer blow to his own side’s title chances.

“We can take a draw or a win, a loss is scary,” he said.

“But I don’t want to put pressure on myself or my team, we just want to pick up points.”

