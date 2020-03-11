Celtic set to receive R38m cash injection – report

According to SunSport, a company owned by Lebohang Mokoena, who is based in Pietermaritzburg, will invest R38 million in the club for three seasons.

Mokoena’s company Mokoena Group (Pty) Ltd is reportedly set to give Siwelele R10 million per season and an extra R8 million for bonuses and other logistics tied to the club.

“They plan on making the announcement on the weekend of a big match,” a source was quoted as saying by SunSport.

“This team has been doing extremely well and cannot be struggling to pay players, hence the Group came to their rescue.

“The R10-million sponsorship will help the club pay transfers, signing on fees and salaries. The first R10m will be paid in two instalments.”

Club CEO Khumbulani Konco and chairman Max Tshabalala denied any knowledge of sponsorship deal between Siwelele and Mokoena Group (Pty) Ltd.

