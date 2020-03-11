PSL News 11.3.2020 12:36 pm

Celtic set to receive R38m cash injection – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Neo Maema of Bloemfontein Celtic celebrating his goal with team mates during the 2020 Nedbank Cup Last 32 game between Bloemfontein Celtic and AmaZulu FC at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on 8 February 2020 ©Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic money problems could be a thing of the past if reports of a new sponsorship deal turn out to be true.

According to SunSport, a company owned by Lebohang Mokoena, who is based in Pietermaritzburg, will invest R38 million in the club for three seasons.

Mokoena’s company Mokoena Group (Pty) Ltd is reportedly set to give Siwelele R10 million per season and an extra R8 million for bonuses and other logistics tied to the club.

“They plan on making the announcement on the weekend of a big match,” a source was quoted as saying by SunSport.

“This team has been doing extremely well and cannot be struggling to pay players, hence the Group came to their rescue.

“The R10-million sponsorship will help the club pay transfers, signing on fees and salaries. The first R10m will be paid in two instalments.”

Club CEO Khumbulani Konco and chairman Max Tshabalala denied any knowledge of sponsorship deal between Siwelele and Mokoena Group (Pty) Ltd.

