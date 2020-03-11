Jali out of Stellenbosch clash, Sirino and Onyango to face late fitness test

There is also the suggestion that Mosimane might rest a couple of his regular players to have them fresh for the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash against Highlands Park on Saturday at Makhulong Stadium. This is after Downs played a gruelling match against Egyptian side Al-Ahly in the Caf Champions League last weekend.

READ: Sundowns make three new signings, set to add two more

“We had casualties that came from the Al-Ahly game. Andile Jali has got tonsils if I am not mistaken, it has nothing to do with the match, it is health and wellness. Gaston Sirino had a strain on the thigh but the doctors say he should be able to make it. We have Denis Onyango who has got that hamstring that is always giving him problems. Hopefully, he will pass a late fitness test,” said Mosimane.

“We are back to the story of three tournaments in seven days. We have just done the Caf Champions League this past Saturday and then we are in Cape Town against Stellenbosch, which is the Absa Premiership, it is one of the two games in hand that we have. We also have the Nedbank Cup [on Saturday],” he added.

“Jingles” said he did not underestimate the rookies as they gave them a run for their money in the first round tie which Masandawana won 3-1.

“Stellenbosch are a difficult team, you know you can never underestimate them because their position on the log says a lot. It shows that they have done exceptionally well, they are not facing relegation at this point in time. This team has beaten SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates. They are fighters, you could never take them for granted. Last time we played them they gave us a big scare, they scored early and we came from behind and managed to beat them 3-1 but that was not the true reflection of the game,” said Mosimane.

He added: “They have got a good coach, Steve Barker, a rigid tough coach who doesn’t give much away and he would like to win against us because they believe they can win against us and we have to fight for the points. It’s important to get the points. Yes, they are fresh, we come from a big game against Al-Ahly and we fought hard and we gave everything.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.