PSL News 11.3.2020 10:17 am

Middendorp not losing sleep over Katsande injury

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Middendorp not losing sleep over Katsande injury

Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the 2020 Nedbank Cup Kaizer Chiefs Press Conference at the PSL Offices, Johannesburg on the 04 February 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp insists that he has capable replacements to replace injured midfielder Willard Katsande.

The former Warriors captain sustained an injury in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates. He has been given time off to recover from the injury as he has to wear a brace on his right leg to keep it stable.

Middendorp expects the former Zimbabwean international to be back on the field at the end of April.

“How he put himself on the field with the dominance in the middle of the park he is some of the core players who contributed.”

Anthony Ajay Akumu is the favourite to replace Katsande in the middle of the park for Chiefs.

“He (Akumu) is definitely a candidate to replace Willard I would have loved to have a bit more time to give him 40 minutes a little under less stress than the final 20 minutes last week (in the Soweto derby) but sometimes we have to push them in.

“Another option in Philani Zulu I played him in this position at Maritzburg United there are a lot of possibilities for this position of the holding midfield.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Has Middendorp developed a ‘small team mentality’ and applied it at Chiefs? 10.3.2020
Smelling gold and black blood 10.3.2020
Majoro faces uncertain future at AmaZulu 10.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Socialist’ Godrich Gardee moans about how an MP salary of R1.1m was ‘disgusting’

Courts High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s report into CR17 donation

Business News Rhodes wins contract to export pears to Walmart US

Investigation Bosasa paid a further R5.5m to Supra Mahumapelo’s friend, again for ‘nothing’

Health Lives shattered by South Africa’s forced sterilisations


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 