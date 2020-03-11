Middendorp not losing sleep over Katsande injury

The former Warriors captain sustained an injury in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates. He has been given time off to recover from the injury as he has to wear a brace on his right leg to keep it stable.

Middendorp expects the former Zimbabwean international to be back on the field at the end of April.

“How he put himself on the field with the dominance in the middle of the park he is some of the core players who contributed.”

Anthony Ajay Akumu is the favourite to replace Katsande in the middle of the park for Chiefs.

“He (Akumu) is definitely a candidate to replace Willard I would have loved to have a bit more time to give him 40 minutes a little under less stress than the final 20 minutes last week (in the Soweto derby) but sometimes we have to push them in.

“Another option in Philani Zulu I played him in this position at Maritzburg United there are a lot of possibilities for this position of the holding midfield.”

