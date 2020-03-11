PSL News 11.3.2020 10:25 am

Zinnbauer hopes Mhango scores against Sundowns

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates. (BackpagePix)

Gabadinho Mhango’s goalscoring form for Orlando Pirates seems to have taken a nosedive and Bucs head coach Josef Zinnbauer hopes the striker gets on the score-sheet in their next game against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Malawian international, however, remains the League’s top scorer with 14 goals to his name.

But he last scored when the Buccaneers won 2-1 against Chippa United early in February.

Zinnbauer believes the striker’s lack of scoring in the past few games is not really a major concern and the club has a number of players who are capable of scoring.

“For me, it is not important, but I’m happy when Gabadinho scores and when he creates some goals. It’s important to focus on all players and the team. We have other players that can score and it’s important to focus on all players,” said the Bucs mentor.

“Gabadinho had a chance in a lot of games and the performance today (against Golden Arrows on Saturday) was good and I hope next week against Sundowns he will score.”

Pirates have dropped five points in the last two league fixtures having lost 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs before playing to a goalless draw against Golden Arrows most recently.

As much as Zinnbauer will be hoping Mhango gets back to his goal-scoring form, the club’s supporters will be eager to see Pirates get a victory against Downs on 17 March.

