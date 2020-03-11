Rulani and I discussed Chippa move – Pitso  

Mosimane revealed Mokwena contacted him before moving to Chippa United from Orlando Pirates, where he was an assistant coach.

“Rulani is my good friend, he regards me as his mentor. We talk about a lot of controversial and important things but because we are professionals some of them we keep to ourselves,” Mosimane told SA FM.

“Coaching is a thankless job, you can get fired when you are winning trophies or when you are not. You can be fired for not playing the players the supporters want you to play or because the players are not responding to how you want them to play.

“Rulani got the opportunity to move and he discussed it with me. I said, ‘Rulani what do you want’ and he told me he wants to coach I said to him ‘go and coach’.

“A coach coaches a coach doesn’t stay at home. He has so much to show so much potential go and coach. We all know the situation at Chippa who doesn’t know, but he must go coach and if it doesn’t work out at Chippa at least he has been coaching and you can move anywhere. Like Norman Mapeza he has done well and can move on from Chippa, he has done well.

“He has to coach, don’t be a coach on politics and social media whatever a coach is on the pitch not anywhere else but on the green grass. The rest we have opinions and we should be branded different and given other names. A coach makes substitutes, makes changes and gets it wrong and right but get it right more times than you get it wrong.”

