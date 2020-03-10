 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
PSL News 10.3.2020 05:03 pm

Has Middendorp developed a ‘small team mentality’ and applied it at Chiefs?

Sibongiseni Gumbi
PREMIUM!
Has Middendorp developed a ‘small team mentality’ and applied it at Chiefs?

Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

It looks likely. That is my answer to the question above. It is a South African phenomenon that we have all come to understand and take as a norm. 

What is this guy on about, I hear you ask yourself. Okay, let me start from the beginning. In South African football we have big teams. There are the original “Big Three” who get that title because of the huge following they attract wherever they play across the country – that’s Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, in no particular order. You can then add Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United to that list because of their achievements in recent years which makes them feared sides in local football. They have also proved that they can compete with the Big...
Related Stories
Smelling gold and black blood 10.3.2020
Majoro faces uncertain future at AmaZulu 10.3.2020
Irritated striker wants out at Orlando Pirates 10.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s report into CR17 donation

Business News Rhodes wins contract to export pears to Walmart US

Investigation Bosasa paid a further R5.5m to Supra Mahumapelo’s friend, again for ‘nothing’

Health Lives shattered by South Africa’s forced sterilisations

Politics I’ll see you in court over Tshwane, Maile tells DA


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.