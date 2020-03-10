Seema speaks on Rantie’s potential PSL return

Seema hopes the Bafana Bafana striker will be ready next season as he first needs to work on his fitness before they can consider bringing him in.

Celtic is the third club in two seasons in the Absa Premiership to give Rantie a chance to revive his career.

“Rantie is still training with us but we haven’t assessed him that much because he was far from being in the right condition‚” Seema was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“The only thing we have done is give him a second chance. We might train him right up until the end of the season and then he can start the pre-season.

“He is a Free State boy‚ so we’d like to give him a chance and his quality you cannot doubt. The way it’s going for now‚ if you asked me if he would be ready in the next weeks‚ I’d say no‚ but you know how things can change.

“We are trying to give him special training sessions at the High-Performance Centre in Bloemfontein‚” added Seema.

“We are trying to push him because‚ really‚ the quality is there.”

