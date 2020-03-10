Pitso open to coaching North African sides

Mosimane’s current contract with Sundowns is set to expire at the end of the season.

Mosimane earlier revealed that he had agreed to Sundowns’ demands and that he was waiting for the club to wrap up the deal.

The former Bafana Bafana coach has often expressed his love for Sundowns but says if his contract is not renewed he will consider the option of coaching another side outside of South Africa or focus on school’s football.

“I could focus on school’s football, which is something I want to do, or take a sabbatical to see what I want to do or go to North Africa because I think my name is good on the continent,” Mosimane told SAFM.

“I would never struggle to find a team on the continent even the teams in the semi-finals are talking to me, but I am not signing with any club because I love Sundowns. I will wait for the contract to finish at Sundowns before deciding to move on.”

