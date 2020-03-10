Zongo recedes to his old habits at TTM

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila have confirmed the midfielder has not reported for duty since the club’s game against Cape Umoya United on 28 February.

in a statement, the club said it doesn’t know where the midfielder is after he requested to leave camp so he could see his child after the game. The club is said to have made the necessary arrangements for him to travel early before the rest of the team left the mother city.

“All we can say now is that Zongo did not report to work when training resumed on Tuesday, March 3 and we will wait for him to return before we can further discuss. We are Anxious to hear from anyone who may know his whereabouts as his phone is switched off,” read a statement from TTM.

Zongo joined TTM in the January transfer window on a short term deal which is set to expire at the end of the season.

