Sundowns make three new signings, set to add two more

Sundowns make three new signings, set to add two more

Pitso Mosimane instructs players during the Sundowns training at Chloorkop (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be finalising the deals of two players before the end of the season.

Following his team’s exit from the Caf Champions League, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane announced that the club had made three new signings.

“We have made signings that I have recommended and the club has gone with them. We have added three signings but we can’t talk. There will be a better team in the Champions League and I am happy that the club has gone with them,” said Mosimane.

Now it has emerged that Sundowns are close to finalising deals with two more players, one of which one of them is Lesedi Kapinga.

Another player that has been mentioned in the corridors at Sundowns is Bloemfontein Celtic captain Ndumiso Mabena.

