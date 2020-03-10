Sundowns make three new signings, set to add two more

Following his team’s exit from the Caf Champions League, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane announced that the club had made three new signings.

READ: Pitso defends Maboe over own goal

“We have made signings that I have recommended and the club has gone with them. We have added three signings but we can’t talk. There will be a better team in the Champions League and I am happy that the club has gone with them,” said Mosimane.

Now it has emerged that Sundowns are close to finalising deals with two more players, one of which one of them is Lesedi Kapinga.

Another player that has been mentioned in the corridors at Sundowns is Bloemfontein Celtic captain Ndumiso Mabena.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.