Phiri nominates Chiefs’ Manyama for Player of the Year award

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lebogang Manyama celebrates a goal with Samir Nurkovic during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium. Pic: BackpagePix

Former Bafana Bafana player Alfred Phiri believes Lebogang Manyama’s time in Turkey was not a total waste.

The Bafana Bafana legend says the Chiefs midfielder improved his game having spent time in Turkey with former African Footballer of the Year Samuel Eto’o in 2017.

Manyama has been the standout player for Amakhosi this season contributing nine assists and seven goals in all competitions for the Soweto giants.

“I think he has come to Chiefs as a matured player, which is different to when there was interest in his services a few years ago,” Phiri told City Press.

“His progress might have been interrupted by injuries and a car accident last season.

“But I can say he has come out of his shell and his best is yet to come. I would nominate him for Player of the Year, for sure.”

