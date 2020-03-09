Chiefs camp divided on team’s chances of lifting title

Reeve Frosler and Kgotso Moleko were not singing from the same hymn book at a recent press conference at the club’s headquarter. Frosler was cautious about winning the club’s chances of winning the league title while Moleko said they are definitely winning it and jokingly said the Amakhosi’s communication manager Vina Maphosa had already bought the in preparation for the big day. The contradictory statements of these players could be a reflection of how the rest of coach Ernst Middendorp’s squad feels about Amkhosi’s chances, with some allowing doubt to set in from time to time while others are beaming...

Reeve Frosler and Kgotso Moleko were not singing from the same hymn book at a recent press conference at the club’s headquarter.

Frosler was cautious about winning the club’s chances of winning the league title while Moleko said they are definitely winning it and jokingly said the Amakhosi’s communication manager Vina Maphosa had already bought the in preparation for the big day.

The contradictory statements of these players could be a reflection of how the rest of coach Ernst Middendorp’s squad feels about Amkhosi’s chances, with some allowing doubt to set in from time to time while others are beaming with confidence in the dressing room.

Although they got off to a flying start the Amakhosi are falling out of form in the last period of the campaign, if Middendorp doesn’t get his house in order, the 2019/20 season could prove to be the case so close yet so far for Amakhosi.

