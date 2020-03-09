 
 
PSL News 9.3.2020 04:50 pm

Chiefs camp divided on team’s chances of lifting title

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Chiefs camp divided on team's chances of lifting title

Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs defenders gave two contrasting views at a press conference at Naturena when asked about their side’s chances of lifting the Absa Premiership title at the end of the season.

Reeve Frosler and Kgotso Moleko were not singing from the same hymn book at a recent press conference at the club’s headquarter. Frosler was cautious about winning the club’s chances of winning the league title while Moleko said they are definitely winning it and jokingly said the Amakhosi’s communication manager Vina Maphosa had already bought the in preparation for the big day. The contradictory statements of these players could be a reflection of how the rest of coach Ernst Middendorp’s squad feels about Amkhosi’s chances, with some allowing doubt to set in from time to time while others are beaming...
