Chiefs defender praises AmaZulu stand-in coach Josephs

Josephs and Ayanda Dlamini, who are standing in for on ‘special leave’ coach Josef Vukusic, engineered Amakhosi’s downfall over the weekend, leading Usuthu to a 1-0 win over Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.

Frosler says Josephs has always been a leader even when they played together at Bidvest Wits, where they won a league title together under the mentorship of Gavin Hunt.

“He was always a good leader when I first broke into the first team (at Wits),” said Frosler.

“He was always there to help me and guide me as a teammate. I think it is good for the club to have brought him in so he could help. I hope he brings something positive for them as a team.”

