PSL News 9.3.2020 03:38 pm

Chiefs defender praises AmaZulu stand-in coach Josephs

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Chiefs defender praises AmaZulu stand-in coach Josephs

Moeneeb Josephs (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler believes the inclusion of veteran goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs in the AmaZulu technical team was a master’s stroke from the Usuthu management.

Josephs and Ayanda Dlamini, who are standing in for on ‘special leave’ coach Josef Vukusic, engineered Amakhosi’s downfall over the weekend, leading Usuthu to a 1-0 win over Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.

Frosler says Josephs has always been a leader even when they played together at Bidvest Wits, where they won a league title together under the mentorship of Gavin Hunt.

“He was always a good leader when I first broke into the first team (at Wits),” said Frosler.

“He was always there to help me and guide me as a teammate. I think it is good for the club to have brought him in so he could help. I hope he brings something positive for them as a team.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Has Middendorp developed a ‘small team mentality’ and applied it at Chiefs? 10.3.2020
Smelling gold and black blood 10.3.2020
Majoro faces uncertain future at AmaZulu 10.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s report into CR17 donation

Business News Rhodes wins contract to export pears to Walmart US

Investigation Bosasa paid a further R5.5m to Supra Mahumapelo’s friend, again for ‘nothing’

Health Lives shattered by South Africa’s forced sterilisations

Politics I’ll see you in court over Tshwane, Maile tells DA


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 