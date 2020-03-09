PSL News 9.3.2020 03:14 pm

Jomo to retire if he fails to promote Cosmos next season

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jomo Sono, coach of Jomo Cosmos during the 2020 Nedbank Cup Jomo Cosmos Press Conference at the PSL Offices (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Jomo Cosmos boss Jomo Sono says he will retire from football if his side doesn’t gain promotion to the Absa Premiership next season.

Ezenkosi are currently third from bottom in the GladAfrica Championship table, but the former Orlando Pirates star is not worried about getting relegated to the ABC Motsepe league.

Sono says he is building a team that will challenge for promotion in the Championship.

“At the end of the next season, I’ll gain promotion or will retire. I can assure you I’ll be back in the PSL because I’m going to get promotion, you can hold me to that,” Sono was quoted as saying by Sunday Sun.

“Right now, I’m finishing off this current season and building a team for next season. I know our position on the log table but am not even worried about relegation. I don’t want to start planning when the season starts, so that I know which players have to be used where,” added Sono.

