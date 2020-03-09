PSL News 9.3.2020 03:10 pm

Dlamini reveals secret behind AmaZulu’s shock win against Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 29: Tapelo Xoki of Amazulu FCduring the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and AmaZulu FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu caused an upset in the Absa Premiership this past weekend when they beat log leaders Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.

The win against Chiefs gave Usuthu a much-needed boost in their fight against relegation.

Stand-in coach Ayanda Dlamini has revealed how he managed to orchestrate the shock victory against Chiefs.

“We knew it was always going to be difficult coming to Chiefs and win. Obviously, the whole world knew it was going to be difficult and the whole world didn’t give us a chance to come out with a result,” said Dlamini.

“It’s a good win, we needed it badly… we were desperate for it. In the situation we’re in, I told the boys it didn’t matter that we were playing Chiefs. It was important to introduce a system that the boys would understand easily… I told them to keep it as simple as possible, just play the ball, keep possession and I think it worked.”

