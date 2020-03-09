Pirates’ heads are still being held high

Makaringe admitted that they had a tough time going up against the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, but they will gladly take the point following a great team effort on the day.

“A very difficult point to take out of this game. We are very disappointed with the result. We always play to win, but to get a point is something. So, we have to keep our heads high and continue to work as hard as possible,” the midfielder told media after the match.

“All credit to my teammates, we’ve been working well together as a unit. The collective effort lifts my confidence and without my teammates. My teammates can confide in me as much as I can confide in them and it works well for the team.”

Makaringe also gave credit to Pirates fans for rallying behind them and added that the Ghosts should continue getting behind them.

“We appreciate their efforts and support at all times everywhere we go. Let them keep on coming. We should encourage them to come because without them we can never be the Buccaneers that we are.”

This was Bucs second game without registering maximum points after they lost the Soweto derby to Kaizer Chiefs before playing Arrows.

The Buccaneers have now collected 40 points from 23 games and remain in third position on the League table.

They trail log leaders Kaizer Chiefs by eight points, but Amakhosi have played 22 games with 48 points in the bag at the summit of the table – followed by Mamelodi Sundowns on 43 from 20 games played.

Following the Arrows clash, the Buccaneers next face Sundowns away from home on 17 March.

The encounter between the sides promises to be an entertaining clash with the race to the championship hotting up.

