PSL News 9.3.2020 11:55 am

Baroka player speaks about bittersweet victory against Leopards

Thembinkosi sekgaphane
Baroka player speaks about bittersweet victory against Leopards

POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 11: Ivan Mahangwahaya of Baroka FC during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between Polokwane City and Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 11, 2020 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Ivan Mahangwahaya says beating a side from Limpopo does not bring as much joy to him as defeating sides outside the province.

Mahangwahaya’s side Baroka FC beat provincial rivals Black Leopards 2-0 in a league match on Saturday.

The 30-year-old moved to Bakgaga from Bidvest Wits on a loan deal until the end of the season.

“It was good to get maximum points against them but you know beating a side from home is sad because we need more teams from our side of the country playing in the top league, but we need to get all the points we can get from all our games, it is unfortunate, but we have to win each game,” Mahangwahaya told Phakaaathi.

“We are happy we are moving away from the bottom with about six games still to go and we want to win more games and stay clear of relegation or playoffs.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
TS Galaxy unveil new signing 28.2.2020
Highlands v Sundowns headlines Nedbank Cup draw 25.2.2020
Maloka reveals how Baroka eliminated Hungry Lions in Nedbank Cup 24.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s report into CR17 donation

Business News Rhodes wins contract to export pears to Walmart US

Investigation Bosasa paid a further R5.5m to Supra Mahumapelo’s friend, again for ‘nothing’

Health Lives shattered by South Africa’s forced sterilisations

Politics I’ll see you in court over Tshwane, Maile tells DA


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 