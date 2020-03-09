Baroka player speaks about bittersweet victory against Leopards

Mahangwahaya’s side Baroka FC beat provincial rivals Black Leopards 2-0 in a league match on Saturday.

The 30-year-old moved to Bakgaga from Bidvest Wits on a loan deal until the end of the season.

“It was good to get maximum points against them but you know beating a side from home is sad because we need more teams from our side of the country playing in the top league, but we need to get all the points we can get from all our games, it is unfortunate, but we have to win each game,” Mahangwahaya told Phakaaathi.

“We are happy we are moving away from the bottom with about six games still to go and we want to win more games and stay clear of relegation or playoffs.”

