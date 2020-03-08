City down Celtic to ease relegation fears

Goals from Thabo Nodada and Bradley Ralani spearheaded the Citizens to victory and up to 10th place on the log standings – four points clear of the relegation zone. Celtic remain in ninth place following the loss.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 22nd minute as Nodada continued his scoring form. Ralani teed up the dynamic midfielder on the edge of the area and he made no mistake, curling the ball home to hand the hosts an early lead.

Siwelele’s first notable chance of the game fell at Tebogo Potsane’s feet in the 41st minute, but with only Peter Leeuwenburgh to beat Craig Martin recovered superbly to make a goal-saving tackle.

The Citizens duly doubled their advantage on the cusp of halftime as provider turned scorer. Shane Roberts teed up Ralani who made no mistake from close range as City headed into the halftime break with a two-goal advantage.

Roberts had a chance to find the back of the net himself six minutes after the break, but missed the target with the goal at his mercy.

It mattered little, though, as City claimed a deserved win to open some breathing space between themselves and those in the relegation zone.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.