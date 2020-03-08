PSL News 8.3.2020 06:01 pm

SuperSport sneak into top three after win against Highlands

Mike Gumede
SuperSport sneak into top three after win against Highlands

Bradley Grobler of Supersport United (r) celebrates goal with Dean Furman during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Highlands Park and SuperSport United at Makhulong Stadium. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United got the better of Highlands Park in their own backyard, the Makhulong Stadium, beating the Lions of the North 2-0 to bolster their top-three Absa Premiership finish.

The victory saw the capital city-based side sneak into the top three behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

It was Aubrey Modiba who opened the scoring for Kaitano Tembo’s men in the 23rd minute. Modiba scored his fifth league goal of the season with the easiest of toe-pokes as he was supplied by Guily Manziba – who walked away with his second Man-of-the-Match in as many games – with an inch-perfect cross.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori doubled-up just before the half-time break through striker Bradley Grobler, who was unmarked when Sipho Mbule delivered a corner-kick. Grobler rose up above on-looking Highlands defenders to connect on the header, netting past Highlands goalkeeper Marlon Heugh to score his 12th league goal this season.

In the latter stages of the game, Tembo had to substitute his captain Dean Furman after he injured his ribs in a collision with teammate Onismor Bhasera. Tembo brought on the versatile Siyabonga Nhlapho in his place and later introduced Thamsanqa Gabuza.

In the other league fixture on Sunday, Cape Town City won all three points at home against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Athlone Stadium, beating Phunya Sele Sele 2-0. Bradley Ralani was the star of the show as he was involved in both goals, supplying the first to Thabo Nodada and netting the second to help the Mother City outfit to move closer to the top half of the table.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Third case of coronavirus confirmed in South Africa

World UPDATE: China quarantine hotel collapse kills 10

World Italy closes cinemas, theatres, museums nationwide in virus lockdown – govt

world soccer Judge in Asuncion orders Brazil football icon Ronaldinho held

Celebrities Pabi Moloi apologises to South Africans following her arrest


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 