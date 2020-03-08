SuperSport sneak into top three after win against Highlands

The victory saw the capital city-based side sneak into the top three behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

It was Aubrey Modiba who opened the scoring for Kaitano Tembo’s men in the 23rd minute. Modiba scored his fifth league goal of the season with the easiest of toe-pokes as he was supplied by Guily Manziba – who walked away with his second Man-of-the-Match in as many games – with an inch-perfect cross.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori doubled-up just before the half-time break through striker Bradley Grobler, who was unmarked when Sipho Mbule delivered a corner-kick. Grobler rose up above on-looking Highlands defenders to connect on the header, netting past Highlands goalkeeper Marlon Heugh to score his 12th league goal this season.

In the latter stages of the game, Tembo had to substitute his captain Dean Furman after he injured his ribs in a collision with teammate Onismor Bhasera. Tembo brought on the versatile Siyabonga Nhlapho in his place and later introduced Thamsanqa Gabuza.

In the other league fixture on Sunday, Cape Town City won all three points at home against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Athlone Stadium, beating Phunya Sele Sele 2-0. Bradley Ralani was the star of the show as he was involved in both goals, supplying the first to Thabo Nodada and netting the second to help the Mother City outfit to move closer to the top half of the table.

