Blow by blow: Highlands Park vs SuperSport United

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Highlands Park 0-2 SuperSport United

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 89′ offside call goes against SuperSport

– 85′ corner kick for Highlands

– 82′ Forced substitution for SuperSport: Siyabonga Nhlapo comes on for the injured Furman

– 80′ offside call goes against Highlands

– 76′ yellow card for Daniels for taking off his jersey

– 76′ Substitution for SuperSport: Modiba makes way for Thamsanqa Gabuza

– 67′ Substitution for Highlands: Musa Nyatama comes on for Rae

– 55′ corner kick for SuperSport

– 50′ Double substitution for Highlands: Sabelo Nyembe and Lesenya Ramoraka come on for Jooste and Banda respectively

– SuperSport get the second half underway

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Highlands Park 0-2 SuperSport United

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 45′ corner kick for SuperSport

– 43′ GOAAAL! Grobler doubles SuperSport’s lead with a free header!

– 42′ corner kick for SuperSport

– 41′ Rae shoots straight at Williams

– 41′ another corner kick for Highlands

– 40′ corner kick for Highlands

– 34′ corner kick for SuperSport

– 34′ chance for Highlands! But Jooste fails to connect well with the ball

– 30′ free kick for Highlands from a good scoring position and a yellow card for Furman

– 29′ corner kick for Highlands

– 27′ offside call goes against SuperSport

– 23′ GOAAAL! Modiba puts SuperSport in the lead with a cool finish!

– 20′ free kick for SuperSport and a yellow card for Mvala

– 14′ free kick for SuperSport from a good scoring position

– 8′ Mvala shoots wide of goals from long range

– the game is underway at Makhulong Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Highlands Park XI: Heugh, Mokoena, Rae, Fransman, Banda, Mzava, Motsepe, Mvala, Shalulile, Mbatha, Jooste

SuperSport United XI: Williams, Bhasera, Ditlhokwe, Daniels, Kekana, Furman, Mokoena, Mbule, Modiba, Manziba, Grobler

The Lions of the North have gone four league matches without defeat after they held Golden Arrows to a 1-1 draw last weekend.

Matsatsantsa on the other side will be aiming to keep the heat on those above them in the Absa Premiership when they take on Highlands today.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.