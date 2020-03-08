Middendorp slams ‘casual’ Chiefs stars after shock AmaZulu defeat

Bongi Ntuli’s first half strike in the first half was enough to hand Chiefs their fourth defeat of the season.

“From the beginning, was just too casual. We spoke about it during the week. I was hoping everybody understood the message,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV after the game.

“Winning the derby, it is always something after this, you get relaxed, too relaxed, you putting yourself into it and you have a fantastic chance to make it 1-0.

“Too casual again, it just gets kicked in I’m talking about this excitement to make hundred percent sure.

“Ok, in the critical phase you get the 0-1 and now get to play against the wall and block of defensive, quite deep, you don’t get quite an open door and then you lose again,” he added.

“This is all what I’m talking about. It’s definitely when you find the right identity with the game, when you in and really in.

“Then something like this happens and then all of a suddenly getting yourself into a shocking situation, 0-1 three –four minutes before halftime so then all of a sudden you have to correct yourself as an individual.

“As a collective and then it’s difficult you play then into the cards-defensive work from the opponent side and then it’s a war as we have seen.

“We had enough strikers on the field to make it happen, but good it didn’t work. We have to ask ourselves what we have done today,” he said.

