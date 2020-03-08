PSL News 8.3.2020 10:35 am

Middendorp slams ‘casual’ Chiefs stars after shock AmaZulu defeat

Phakaaathi Reporter
Middendorp slams ‘casual’ Chiefs stars after shock AmaZulu defeat

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was not happy with the performance of his players during the loss to AmaZulu on Saturday night.

Bongi Ntuli’s first half strike in the first half was enough to hand Chiefs their fourth defeat of the season.

READ: AmaZulu flip script and beat league favourites Chiefs

“From the beginning, was just too casual. We spoke about it during the week. I was hoping everybody understood the message,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV after the game.

“Winning the derby, it is always something after this, you get relaxed, too relaxed, you putting yourself into it and you have a fantastic chance to make it 1-0.

“Too casual again, it just gets kicked in I’m talking about this excitement to make hundred percent sure.

“Ok, in the critical phase you get the 0-1 and now get to play against the wall and block of defensive, quite deep, you don’t get quite an open door and then you lose again,” he added.

“This is all what I’m talking about. It’s definitely when you find the right identity with the game, when you in and really in.

“Then something like this happens and then all of a suddenly getting yourself into a shocking situation, 0-1 three –four minutes before halftime so then all of a sudden you have to correct yourself as an individual.

“As a collective and then it’s difficult you play then into the cards-defensive work from the opponent side and then it’s a war as we have seen.

“We had enough strikers on the field to make it happen, but good it didn’t work. We have to ask ourselves what we have done today,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pirates fans content with Zinnbauer work  7.3.2020
WATCH: Will AmaZulu cause an upset against Chiefs? 6.3.2020
AmaZulu recall suspended players for Chiefs clash 6.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Zweli Mkhize confirms second case of coronavirus in SA

Celebrities WATCH: DJ Zinhle wins Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award

Courts Sars refuses to give Zuma’s tax records to Mkhwebane

Editorials Ignore fake Covid-19 news and trust the experts

Celebrities A string of firsts for Pearl Thusi


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 