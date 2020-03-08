PSL News 8.3.2020 10:15 am

Arrows were aggressive – Zinnbauer  

Phakaaathi Reporter 
Josef Zinnbauer, coach of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer admitted that Golden Arrows gave them a tough time following their goalless draw at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday. 

The Pirates coach added that the weather conditions also did not make things easier for them.

“It was a tough game, we knew this before. You even saw with the field, the opponents were very aggressive at the back, we knew this. Our performance was not bad, we wanted three points,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

“We had a half chance in the first half, but with a lot of wind it’s not easy.”

This was the Buccaneers second successive game whereby they failed to register maximum points after losing to Kaizer Chiefs before their game against the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

However, with the point gained, Pirates are now eight points behind log leaders Amakhosi with the Buccaneers on 40 points while Chiefs are on 48. Pirates though, have played one game extra.

