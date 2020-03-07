Arrows hold Pirates to a stalemate

The draw left Abafana Bes’thende and Bucs placed seventh and third respectively on the league standings.

Abafana Bes’thende started the match brightly with Zimbabwean hitman Knox Mutizwa looking lively for the home side.

However, the Buccaneers’ defence, which was marshalled by Happy Jele, did well to contain Arrows’ top goalscorer, Mutizwa.

Pirates grew in confidence as the match progressed and they started creating chances, but Sifiso Mlungwana was keen to impress in the Arrows goal-posts.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper produced a decent save to deny Bucs’ set-piece specialist Vincent Pule from a free-kick in the 19th minute.

The league’s top goalscorer Frank Mhango had a chance to break the deadlock just before the half-hour mark following a mistake by the Abafana Bes’thende defence.

However, Arrows captain Trevor Mathiane came to the hosts’ rescue as he stopped the Malawian hitman before he could pounce and score.

Arrows then contained Pirates and the score was 0-0 during the halftime break.

The two teams continued to attack each other after the restart and the first real chance of the second-half fell for Mutizwa.

However, Mutizwa, who was sent through on goal, was denied by Jele as the Pirates captain made a crucial block with the visitors’ defence exposed.

Augustine Mulenga and Tshegofatso Mabasa were introduced by Bucs coach Josef Zinnbauer as the Soweto giants search for the opening goal.

The Abafana Bes’thende’s defence continued to frustrate the Buccaneers with the two teams struggling to create goal-scoring opportunities.

Both teams launched attacks in the closing stages of the match, but they could not grab a late score and ultimately, the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

