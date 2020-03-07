Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 AmaZulu
– 90′ free kick for Chiefs and a yellow card for Masilela
– 87′ Billiat’s header goes over the crossbar
– 84′ Nurkovic gets a yellow card for dissent
– 84′ Billiat’s header goes wide of goals
– 80′ Ncube gets a yellow card for a foul on Billiat
– 77′ Substitution for AmaZulu: Thokozani Ngubane comes on for Chawapihwa
– 75′ free kick for Chiefs and a yellow card for Chawapihwa
– 74′ Substitution for Chiefs: Ntiya-Ntiya makes way for Lazarus Kambole
– 73′ Forced substitution for AmaZulu: Jabulani Ncobeni comes on for the injured Magubane
– 71′ Billiat’s header is saved by Mbatha
– 69′ another free kick for AmaZulu
– 68′ free kick for AmaZulu
– 63′ offside call goes against Chiefs
– 62′ free kick for Chiefs
– 60′ free kick for AmaZulu from a promising position and a yellow card for Frosler
– 58′ free kick for AmaZulu, but Chiefs clear the danger
– 57′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 56′ Maduna hits the side netting from close range
– 51′ chance for Chiefs! But Manyama heads wide from close range
– the second half is underway
– Double substitution for Chiefs: Akumu and Baccus make way for Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker
– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 AmaZulu
– 44′ GOAAAL! Ntuli puts AmaZulu in the lead against the run of play!
– 41′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 40′ free kick for Chiefs
– 37′ corner kick for AmaZulu
– 37′ Nurkovic’s header goes wide of goals
– 34′ free kick for AmaZulu from a promising position, but it’s shot over the crossbar by Magubane
– 29′ Castro shoots wide from close range
– 23′ corner kick for AmaZulu
– 21′ offside call goes against Chiefs
– 20′ corner kick for AmaZulu
– 16′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 5′ free kick for AmaZulu and it turns into a corner kick
– the game is underway at the FNB Stadium
– kickoff
Starting XI:
Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Ntiya-Ntiya, Cardoso, Mathoho, Frosler, Agay, Maluleka ©, Baccus, Castro, Manyama, Nurković
AmaZulu XI: Mbatha, Masilela, Xoki, Booysen, Gumede, Ncube, Sithebe, Maduna, Magubane, Chawapihwa, Ntuli
Amakhosi edged out Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the Soweto Derby last weekend to extend their lead to seven points.
Usuthu, on the other side, will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Chippa United in their previous league encounter.
