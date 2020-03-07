PSL News 7.3.2020 08:00 pm

Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Butholezwe Ncube of AmaZulu during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 22 September 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to extend their lead at the top when they host AmaZulu FC in an Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium tonight.

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 AmaZulu

– 90′ free kick for Chiefs and a yellow card for Masilela

– 87′ Billiat’s header goes over the crossbar

– 84′ Nurkovic gets a yellow card for dissent

– 84′ Billiat’s header goes wide of goals

– 80′ Ncube gets a yellow card for a foul on Billiat

– 77′ Substitution for AmaZulu: Thokozani Ngubane comes on for Chawapihwa

– 75′ free kick for Chiefs and a yellow card for Chawapihwa

– 74′ Substitution for Chiefs: Ntiya-Ntiya makes way for Lazarus Kambole

– 73′ Forced substitution for AmaZulu: Jabulani Ncobeni comes on for the injured Magubane

– 71′ Billiat’s header is saved by Mbatha

– 69′ another free kick for AmaZulu

– 68′ free kick for AmaZulu

– 63′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 62′ free kick for Chiefs

– 60′ free kick for AmaZulu from a promising position and a yellow card for Frosler

– 58′ free kick for AmaZulu, but Chiefs clear the danger

– 57′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 56′ Maduna hits the side netting from close range

– 51′ chance for Chiefs! But Manyama heads wide from close range

– the second half is underway

– Double substitution for Chiefs: Akumu and Baccus make way for Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 AmaZulu

– 44′ GOAAAL! Ntuli puts AmaZulu in the lead against the run of play!

– 41′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 40′ free kick for Chiefs

– 37′ corner kick for AmaZulu

– 37′ Nurkovic’s header goes wide of goals

– 34′ free kick for AmaZulu from a promising position, but it’s shot over the crossbar by Magubane

– 29′ Castro shoots wide from close range

– 23′ corner kick for AmaZulu

– 21′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 20′ corner kick for AmaZulu

– 16′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 5′ free kick for AmaZulu and it turns into a corner kick

– the game is underway at the FNB Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Ntiya-Ntiya, Cardoso, Mathoho, Frosler, Agay, Maluleka ©, Baccus, Castro, Manyama, Nurković
AmaZulu XI: Mbatha, Masilela, Xoki, Booysen, Gumede, Ncube, Sithebe, Maduna, Magubane, Chawapihwa, Ntuli

Amakhosi edged out Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the Soweto Derby last weekend to extend their lead to seven points.

Usuthu, on the other side, will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Chippa United in their previous league encounter.

