Sundowns fall on their sword against Al-Ahly in Champions League 

The visitors got their noses in front in the 20th minute through an own-goal by attacker Lebohang Maboe.

Sundowns, as expected, made most of the moves into the opposition’s final third, knocking on Mohamed Elshenawy’s goal but the hosts remained unlucky.

Downs eventually got themselves on the score-sheet in the first-half courtesy of Gaston Sirino, who found the back of the net in the 27th minute after the initial shot by Maboe was palmed by Elshenawy.

At the start of the second stanza, Pitso Mosimane withdrew defender Mosa Lebusa, who was deployed at left-back, and threw in veteran left-flanker Tebogo Langerman. The 33-year-old defender’s first impact on the game was to deliver a pin-point cross in to the box, finding Sibusiso Vilakazi but his shot was a tame one as the keeper gathered the ball with ease.

“Jingles” threw his dice again, and this tine around he brought on former Al-Ahly attacker, Phakamani Mahlambi in the place of Maboe. Sundowns continued to probe, this time with it was Themba Zwane with the bolting shot that forced Elshenawy to produce a fine save to keep out Zwane’s shot.

A couple of minutes later, Elshenawy got himself into referee Bakary Gassama’s book for time-wasting as he repeatedly went down in his box, supposedly to break Masandawana’s momentum. Mosimane last throw of the dice was Ali Meza, who came on for skipper Hlompho Kekana as they were still in search for three more goals to at least take the tie to penalties.

However, it was not to be as the Brazilians bowed out of the continent’s premium club competition.