Live blog: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly

64' Nascimento stays on his feet to block two attempts from the Al Ahly forward, Onyango calmly saves the resulting shot! #Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020

21' GOAL! Maâloul fires a free-kick into the Downs box, Maboe's attempted block diverts the ball past Onyango!#Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020

15' Chance for Nascimento! He connects with a Sirino corner but is unable to steer his effort on target!#Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020

10' Hlompho tries his luck from range and sees his driven shot go just wide of the post!#Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020

4' Sirino plays a quick free kick to an oncoming Nascimento, the defender has a go at goal but is denied by El-Shenawy in goals!#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020

2' First attempt for The Brazilians. Mshishi picks up the ball in midfield and has a go from range but his shot goes over the bar!#Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango, Ngcongca, Madisha, Nascimento, Lebusa, Jali, Kekana, Zwane, Sirino, Vilakazi, Maboe

Al-Ahly XI: ElShenawy, Maaloul, Rabia, Yaser, Fathy, El Soulia, Dieng, Metwally, Geraldo, Ajaye, Badji

The Red Devils lead the tie 2-0 and the Brazilians have their work cut out for them today.

