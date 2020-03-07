FULL TIME – Mamelodi Sundowns 1 Al Ahly 1 – AS IT HAPPENED!

The Red Devils won 3-1 on aggregate to reach the semi-finals of the competition.
And there's the final whistle! The boys gave their all but it was not to be. Downs bow out in the quarter-final stage.
Mamelodi Sundowns (26' Sirino) 1️⃣➖1️⃣ Al Ahly SC (21' Maboe O.G.)
(Agg. 1️⃣➖3️⃣)
#Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/6tS4983Ssj
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020
90' 3 Minutes of added time will be played.#Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020
72' Onyango saves a shot down low from Ajayi before getting us going again!#Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020
???? 2nd substitution
Hany⬇️
Metwally⬆️#YallaYaAhly #AfricaYaAhly #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/ebPqFrS5Sw
— Al Ahly SC ???????? (@AlAhlyEnglish) March 7, 2020
64' Nascimento stays on his feet to block two attempts from the Al Ahly forward, Onyango calmly saves the resulting shot! #Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020
55' Mamelodi Sundowns (26' Sirino) 1⃣➖1⃣ Al Ahly SC (21' Maboe O.G.) #Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020
53' Subs: ???? Lebohang Maboe – ✅ Phakamani Mahlambi #Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/MKSHnlDCVZ
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020
45' Subs: ???? Mosa Lebusa – ✅ Tebogo Langerman #Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/O3mMg9hFWK
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020
Half-time score at the Lucas Moripe Stadium: @Masandawana 1-1 @AlAhlyEnglish. (Aggregate 1-3) #CAFCL
— Phakaaathi (@Phakaaathi) March 7, 2020
⏱30’@Masandawana 1️⃣
Al Ahly 1️⃣#YallaYaAhly #AfricaYaAhly #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/zwuvbR3JtP
— Al Ahly SC ???????? (@AlAhlyEnglish) March 7, 2020
26' GOAL! Sirino taps home after Zwane's initial effort is parried by El-Shenawy!#Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/PKKNDobSeo
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020
21' GOAL! Maâloul fires a free-kick into the Downs box, Maboe's attempted block diverts the ball past Onyango!#Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020
15' Chance for Nascimento! He connects with a Sirino corner but is unable to steer his effort on target!#Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020
10' Hlompho tries his luck from range and sees his driven shot go just wide of the post!#Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020
4' Sirino plays a quick free kick to an oncoming Nascimento, the defender has a go at goal but is denied by El-Shenawy in goals!#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020
2' First attempt for The Brazilians. Mshishi picks up the ball in midfield and has a go from range but his shot goes over the bar!#Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 7, 2020
– kickoff
Starting XI:
Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango, Ngcongca, Madisha, Nascimento, Lebusa, Jali, Kekana, Zwane, Sirino, Vilakazi, Maboe
Al-Ahly XI: ElShenawy, Maaloul, Rabia, Yaser, Fathy, El Soulia, Dieng, Metwally, Geraldo, Ajaye, Badji
The Red Devils lead the tie 2-0 and the Brazilians have their work cut out for them today.
