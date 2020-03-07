African Soccer 7.3.2020 03:08 pm

FULL TIME – Mamelodi Sundowns 1 Al Ahly 1 – AS IT HAPPENED!

Gaston Sirino of Sundowns celebrates goal during the CAF Champions League football match between Sundowns and Al Ahly at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 06 April 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns bowed out of the Caf Champions League after they were held 1-1 by Al-Ahly at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The Red Devils won 3-1 on aggregate to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango, Ngcongca, Madisha, Nascimento, Lebusa, Jali, Kekana, Zwane, Sirino, Vilakazi, Maboe
Al-Ahly XI: ElShenawy, Maaloul, Rabia, Yaser, Fathy, El Soulia, Dieng, Metwally, Geraldo, Ajaye, Badji

The Red Devils lead the tie 2-0 and the Brazilians have their work cut out for them today.

