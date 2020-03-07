local soccer 7.3.2020 12:39 pm

Not all best players are playing overseas – Bafana coach Ntseki

Michaelson Gumede
Not all best players are playing overseas – Bafana coach Ntseki

Molefi Ntseki, coach of South Africa during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match between Ghana and South Africa at Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Ghana on 14 November 2019 ©BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki says the cream of the crop, in terms of South African players, are not necessarily those who ply their trade abroad.

Ntseki insists that most of the players who are playing in the Absa Premiership have the right kind of quality that he is looking for to make up his Bafana side.

In Bafana’s last game, Ntseki named five overseas-based players and it remains to be seen how his squad will look like when he names it next week Thursday as they gear up to take on Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the FNB Stadium.

“We are saying give every South African a fair opportunity to every South African to play for Bafana Bafana. We profile them according to the qualities that we are looking for. It is not like all of the best players are playing overseas,” said Ntseki.

“You are giving them hope and believe that they can contribute to the success of the country. So every player with a South African identity document, we are saying you have an opportunity to play for your country. We are observing every team and every player week-in and week-out because you can always be able to play for the national team if you meet the requirements and if you have the qualities that we are looking for.

“We are not selecting players because they are good players, but we are selecting them because of the attitude. Attitude plays a big role in the development of a player and in the performance of a player,” he added.

On why FNB was the selected venue, the national team coach says it is the best suited area to a side with the characteristics of Sao Tome and Principe.

“When you select, you are selecting players based on your opponents, how you want to play, the intensity of the game and at the same time which stadium will suit how you want to deploy on the day and what type of players will help you achieve that objective.”

He added: “The team announcement will be next week Thursday, the 12th. We are meeting on Monday to report back on our profiling and observation. In a way we will decide in our meeting on Monday. But we know the type of players we will select for those two games.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
There is no place for Sirino in Bafana squad – Klate 2.3.2020
Former Bafana and Sundowns marksman loses interest in football 18.2.2020
Benni open to coaching Bafana one day   13.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Zweli Mkhize confirms second case of coronavirus in SA

Celebrities WATCH: DJ Zinhle wins Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award

Courts Sars refuses to give Zuma’s tax records to Mkhwebane

Editorials Ignore fake Covid-19 news and trust the experts

Celebrities A string of firsts for Pearl Thusi


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 