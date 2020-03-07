Pirates target Ofori hints at Maritzburg exit

Speaking after another good performance where he kept his 10th clean sheet as his side beat Polokwane City 1-0, courtesy of Daylon Classen’s last minute header, Ofori said he wants to graduate to play at a bigger stage.

“I want to play for a big team, maybe in the Champions League and stuff,” Ofori told SuperSport TV.

“But I need to start here first. That’s what I’m doing. I can’t say now but what I’m doing, I’m enjoying at Maritzburg United.

“That’s the most important thing. I don’t know for now whether I’m leaving but I’m enjoying being here at Maritzburg United. I have a one-year option with them.

“I can’t say I’m leaving but you always need to train and do whatever. You need to enjoy every moment of your life. You need to brighten every corner you are in and then leave the rest to God.

“Sometimes you can say you want to go here but the future is not in our hands, the future belongs to God. He decides to do whatever He wants with your life. So, I’m enjoying it here, we don’t know what the future holds. I’m still a Maritzburg United player,” added the 26-year-old Ghanaian keeper.

Ofori was linked with a move to Pirates in July last year and Phakaaathi understands that he decided to stay on at the Blue Hearts as there was a possibility of an overseas move for him. But with that having not materialized, he could opt for a local move with Pirates still a possible destination.

