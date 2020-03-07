PSL News 7.3.2020 11:06 am

Tinkler not happy with performance despite win

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Tinkler not happy with performance despite win

Eric Tinkler, new coach of Chippa United (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler wasn’t happy with his sides display besides collecting maximum points against Polokwane City.

The 1-0 win put them level on 39 with Orlando Pirates at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.

The Team of Choice, however, have played two more games more than the Buccaneers with the KwaZulu-Natal outfit on 24 League games, while Pirate are on 22 going into their clash with Golden Arrows on Saturday.

A late winner by Dylon Claasen secured three points for Tinkler’s, who believes his charges could have done much better iin the game.

“I don’t think we started well to be honest, I think in the first half we over elaborated too much. We were playing more for the fans – to entertain them than to get the result. I wasn’t happy with the performance in the first half. We knew that they would come here looking for a point. They tried to slow down the game as much as possible because ultimately they couldn’t handle our speed especially on transition, we didn’t recognise that early enough,” Tinkler told SuperSport TV.

“There was a lot of spaces in between lines  where we could receive and turn, but instead we looked to play  backwards and sideways.  I wasn’t happy with the guys during half-time. We spoke about it at half-time looking to rectify, but yeah…today wasn’t a good performance, we didn’t penetrate enough, we didn’t get behind them enough. We wanted to get in the wide area, but the qualifying of our crosses wasn’t good enough and we don’t get the guys in the right areas. We didn’t look like we’re going to score tonight to be honest. The only time we looked threatening funny enough was from set-pieces, and we ended up getting a goal from that.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pirates target Ofori hints at Maritzburg exit 7.3.2020
Maritzburg aiming to keep winning run against buoyed Polokwane City 4.3.2020
Xulu too experienced to be hurt by substitution against Chiefs 21.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Zweli Mkhize confirms second case of coronavirus in SA

Courts Sars refuses to give Zuma’s tax records to Mkhwebane

Editorials Ignore fake Covid-19 news and trust the experts

Celebrities A string of firsts for Pearl Thusi

Health Government denies it can’t find anyone willing to fly to China to evacuate SA citizens


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 