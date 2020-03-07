Tinkler not happy with performance despite win

The 1-0 win put them level on 39 with Orlando Pirates at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.

The Team of Choice, however, have played two more games more than the Buccaneers with the KwaZulu-Natal outfit on 24 League games, while Pirate are on 22 going into their clash with Golden Arrows on Saturday.

A late winner by Dylon Claasen secured three points for Tinkler’s, who believes his charges could have done much better iin the game.

“I don’t think we started well to be honest, I think in the first half we over elaborated too much. We were playing more for the fans – to entertain them than to get the result. I wasn’t happy with the performance in the first half. We knew that they would come here looking for a point. They tried to slow down the game as much as possible because ultimately they couldn’t handle our speed especially on transition, we didn’t recognise that early enough,” Tinkler told SuperSport TV.

“There was a lot of spaces in between lines where we could receive and turn, but instead we looked to play backwards and sideways. I wasn’t happy with the guys during half-time. We spoke about it at half-time looking to rectify, but yeah…today wasn’t a good performance, we didn’t penetrate enough, we didn’t get behind them enough. We wanted to get in the wide area, but the qualifying of our crosses wasn’t good enough and we don’t get the guys in the right areas. We didn’t look like we’re going to score tonight to be honest. The only time we looked threatening funny enough was from set-pieces, and we ended up getting a goal from that.”

