WATCH: Will AmaZulu cause an upset against Chiefs?

Amakhosi are currently on top of the log and a win against bottom-placed Usuthu could see them extending their lead at the top depending of course on the result between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates. A win for AmaZulu will see them move off the bottom of the log.

Watch as Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe preview this game as well as other Absa Premiership games taking place this weekend, including the Limpopo derby between Baroka FC and Black Leopards who are both fighting for survival.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.