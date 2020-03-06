PSL News 6.3.2020 04:24 pm

WATCH: Will AmaZulu cause an upset against Chiefs?

Phakaaathi Reporter
WATCH: Will AmaZulu cause an upset against Chiefs?

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Butholezwe Ncube of AmaZulu during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 22 September 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

It will top versus bottom when Kaizer Chiefs host AmaZulu in an Absa Premiership match at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night. 

Amakhosi are currently on top of the log and a win against bottom-placed Usuthu could see them extending their lead at the top depending of course on the result between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates. A win for AmaZulu will see them move off the bottom of the log.

Watch as Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe preview this game as well as other Absa Premiership games taking place this weekend, including the Limpopo derby between Baroka FC and Black Leopards who are both fighting for survival.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
AmaZulu recall suspended players for Chiefs clash 6.3.2020
Five things to look out for in the Absa Premiership this weekend 6.3.2020
Chiefs just need some fine-tuning 6.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Government denies it can’t find anyone willing to fly to China to evacuate SA citizens

Crime How the criminalising of sex work saw 101 women being murdered last year

Health Basic advice from the WHO on how to protect yourself from Covid-19

Government Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom

Politics The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 